Bodies Of AP Bus Fire Victims To Be Handed Over After DNA Profiling: Police

Bodies of victims in the Andhra Pradesh bus fire accident will be handed over to their families after DNA profiling, with samples from 14 bodies sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and reports awaited, a senior police official said on Friday.As many as 14 people were killed and several others injured after a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry and burst into flames in Markapuram district on Thursday morning.

"We are expecting the (DNA) reports by today afternoon, and once we receive them, we will be able to identify the bodies and hand them over to the families accordingly," Markapuram district in-charge superintendent of police V Harshavardhan Raju told PTI.

The accident occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am near Rayavaram village on the Podili road when the bus rammed into a dumper truck, colliding with its diesel fuel tank and triggering a massive blaze.

The bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana at the time of the accident.

The samples, which were collected to establish the identity of the charred victims, reached the FSL late on Thursday.

Raju said the identification process is crucial as several bodies were severely burnt in the accident, making visual identification difficult.

Police are coordinating with forensic experts to expedite the process and ensure that the mortal remains are returned to the respective families at the earliest, the SP added.