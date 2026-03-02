Bodies of 2 Youths Retrieved from Penna River

Kadapa:In a coordinated rescue operation titled “Operation Penna,” police and fire personnel, assisted by local fishermen, recovered the bodies of two youths who drowned in the Penna River near Pushpagiri in Vallur mandal on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Polu Srinath of Gandluru village in Kondapuram mandal and Palampalli Sai Chaithanya of Ashok Nagar, Kadapa. They had gone to the river along with their friend Surendra of Korrapadu. Police had earlier warned them against entering the water at the Adinimayapalli anicut. However, they later entered the river at Pushpagiri, where Srinath and Sai Chaithanya were caught in a whirlpool and drowned. Surendra managed to escape and alert locals.

Vallur SI Shiva Nagireddy led the search operation using boats and drone surveillance. The bodies were recovered on Monday evening and shifted to RIMS for postmortem. A was registered.