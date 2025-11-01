Boat Ride Launched at Bhimavaram’s BV Raju Veeramma Park

Kakinada: In a move to make Bhimavaram a “Bhavya Bhimavaram,” West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani inaugurated a boat ride at BV Raju Veeramma Park on Saturday and urged the public to make good use of the new facility.

The collector said that several initiatives have already been undertaken under the Bhavya Bhimavaram programme, including the development of parks and junctions, the installation of fountains, welcome gates, and decorative paintings on road dividers, as well as the construction of a new terminal at the old bus stand and the setting up of additional bus shelters across the town.

She noted that special lighting installations have added to the visual appeal of Bhimavaram and that all these beautification projects are being carried out with the support of local donors and well-wishers.

Highlighting the significance of the new boating facility, Nagarani said, “Boat rides, which are usually seen in cities like Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, are now available in Bhimavaram for the first time.”

She added that the town lacked pleasant recreational spaces for both children and adults to spend their leisure time, prompting the district administration to focus on developing parks and public spaces.

The collector also announced that boat rides would soon be launched at Edward Tank within a week, further enhancing Bhimavaram’s recreational infrastructure.