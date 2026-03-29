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Boat Rally Marks TD’s 44th Foundation Day on Krishna River

Andhra Pradesh
29 March 2026 11:07 PM IST

Leaders, cadres join flotilla event from Undavalli to Prakasam Barrage

Boat Rally Marks TD’s 44th Foundation Day on Krishna River
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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh paying floral tributes to statue of party founder NT Ramarao at the Central office on the occasion of 44th Foundation Day celebrations on Sunday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

Vijayawada: The 44th foundation day of the Telugu Desam Party was marked by a boat rally on the Krishna River in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Organised under the aegis of the Boating Society, the rally began from the old sand reach at Undavalli and proceeded up to the Prakasam Barrage. The flotilla comprised 10 large sand barges and 20 mechanised boats, drawing attention along the river stretch.

TD flags fluttered atop the boats as leaders, party cadres and local fishermen participated, raising slogans that echoed across the river.

The rally, which lasted nearly three hours, drew large crowds along the Undavalli embankment. Motorists slowed down to watch the procession, while many onlookers captured the event on their mobile phones, adding to the festive atmosphere.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telugu Desam Party(TDP) krishna river vijayawada 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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