Boat Rally Marks TD’s 44th Foundation Day on Krishna River

Vijayawada: The 44th foundation day of the Telugu Desam Party was marked by a boat rally on the Krishna River in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Organised under the aegis of the Boating Society, the rally began from the old sand reach at Undavalli and proceeded up to the Prakasam Barrage. The flotilla comprised 10 large sand barges and 20 mechanised boats, drawing attention along the river stretch.

TD flags fluttered atop the boats as leaders, party cadres and local fishermen participated, raising slogans that echoed across the river.

The rally, which lasted nearly three hours, drew large crowds along the Undavalli embankment. Motorists slowed down to watch the procession, while many onlookers captured the event on their mobile phones, adding to the festive atmosphere.