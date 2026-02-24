Blood Samples Taken From 73 Families

Kakinada:The death toll in renal failure cases in Anuria disease rose to 4 on Monday and 12 persons are getting medical treatment in various hospitals out of which five were in critical condition in two private hospitals.

The five were in ventilators, suffering from Anuria disease. Contaminated milk is said to be the reason for the disease.Three-months-old and one-and-a-half year-old kids are also victims of the disease.

All the victims are getting dialysis in their respective hospitals. A woman, Tadi Krishna Veni, died on Sunday, while Tadi Ramani (58-daughter-in-law of Krishna Veni), N Seshagiri Rao and Radha Krishna Murthy died on Monday.



Officials declared these deaths and said 12 persons were taking treatment in various hospitals. The officials identified 106 families that have consumed the contaminated milk, out of which blood samples were taken from 73 families by the medical and health officials.



The animal husbandry department also took blood samples and milk samples from 46 cattle and sent it to the laboratories.



Eluru range IG, GVG Kishore Kumar and commissioner of health Veera Pandian reached the district to monitor the incidents.



These officers along with the East Godavari collector Keerthi Chekuri, SP Narasimha Kishore, Rajamahendravaram municipal commissioner Rahul Meena and other officials visited Narsapuram village in Korukonda mandal, where the milk trader gathered the milk to supplies to the consumers.



The collector said that the food control officers collected samples of milk products and sent them to the laboratories in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. She said the chief minister has asked officials to submit a comprehensive report.



She appealed the people not to panic over acute renal failure cases as the district administration was alerted immediately after the cases were registered in the district in Chowdeeswari Nagar and Swaroop Nagar areas near Lalacheruvu area.

She said that if the people noticed symptoms of the disease, they should contact the helpline number 9494060060 and a health bulletin would be announced by officials from time to time.

SP Kishore said four persons died so far, the unauthorised dairy has been seized and the milk trader was taken into custody. As per the samples, the kids and elderly people fell victims.

He urged the people to consume only boiled milk for some days.

DMHO K Venkateswara Rao said that the victims were suffering from urinal problems and vomiting. Special medical camps have been set up in the affected areas. Health commissioner Veerapandian said all medical expenses of the victims would be borne by the government.

The opposition YSRC has alleged that the government intentionally hid the number of victims and diseased persons in the Anuria disease cases.

Senior YSRC leader Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi, former MLA Jakkampudi Raja, former minister Srinivasa Venu Gopalakrishna and others told the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday that 21 persons were admitted in various hospitals, but the officials confirmed only 4 deaths out of 5.



A woman B.Kanaka Ratnam died of the same disease at the GGH in Kakinada, but the officials have not counted her death.



Raja said 16 of the affected persons were getting treatment in various hospitals in Rajamahendravaram, but the government declared their number at 12. He demanded that the government order a thorough probe into the incident and provide medical treatment to all the victims.

