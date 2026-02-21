AP Budget 2026–27: Rs 3,867 Crore Allocated for Revenue Reforms

Vijayawada: With protection of citizens’ property rights as its central objective, the Andhra Pradesh government has proposed an allocation of 3,867.53 crore for the revenue, registration, stamps, as also the disaster management departments for 2026-27.

Presenting the demands for grants in the assembly, revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad said the government was undertaking comprehensive reforms in the revenue system to undo “the irregularities of the previous years.”

He alleged that leaders of the earlier government attempted to appropriate nearly 1.75 lakh acres of government and private lands under the guise of re-survey and the land titling act.

The minister announced that the survey, revenue and registration wings have been integrated into a unified digital platform. Land records are now being secured through blockchain technology, making them tamper-proof and significantly reducing scope for manipulation and litigation.

Legacy revenue records are being scanned using advanced technology and preserved with permanent digital identification.

“There will no longer be any excuse for missing files,” he asserted, adding that blockchain safeguards would curb disputes and enhance transparency. A special programme has also been launched to rectify longstanding errors in Webland, paving the way for accurate and dispute-free land records.

To speed up grievance redressal, the weekly ‘revenue clinics’ are being conducted at the district level, bringing officials onto a single platform to resolve complaints on-the-spot. An online revenue court management system has been introduced, enabling citizens to track case status and ensuring effective oversight.

Criticising the previous administration for issuing error-ridden pattadar passbooks, Satya Prasad said the present government has made eKYC verification mandatory before printing new passbooks. Beneficiaries can verify their details in advance, and corrections are carried out at the village level, sparing them repeated visits to offices.

In re-surveyed villages, fresh pattadar passbooks bearing the state emblem and embedded with 15 security features are being issued to prevent forgery.

A special drive would be launched to resolve long-pending 22A prohibited land disputes. Powers to remove private lands from the 22A list have been delegated to revenue divisional officers, while mandatory notices and due inquiry will precede any fresh inclusion.

The minister also announced that conveyance deeds would be granted to beneficiaries of house sites assigned over a decade ago, conferring full ownership rights. Issues relating to Inam lands would soon be resolved by a group of ministers.