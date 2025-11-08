Blazeup, Intelligent AI Platform, Launches in Nellore Today

NELLORE: Entrepreneur Renil Komitla has returned to his hometown, Nellore, to launch Blazeup an intelligent AI platform designed to streamline enterprise operations on Sunday. The initiative, supported by Bridger Holdings LLC, a California-based investment group, marks a significant milestone in Nellore’s emergence as a rising technology hub.

Blazeup aims to simplify business operations by integrating HR, finance, IT, CRM, and project management into a single intelligent system. Using automation and artificial intelligence, the platform reduces repetitive work, enhances productivity, and accelerates decision-making. Early users have reported up to a 100 per cent increase in efficiency and a 40 per cent reduction in manual tasks.

“You don’t have to be in Silicon Valley to build world-class products,” said Renil Komitla, co-founder and CEO of Blazeup. “Blazeup is built in Nellore, but it’s built for the world. It shows how local talent can create technology with a global impact.”

Komitla, who also heads Terralogic and Lollypop Design Studio, said the company will create over 200 high-skilled jobs in Nellore within 18 months. His broader vision is to transform Nellore into a software hub capable of developing globally competitive products.

He explained that the idea for Blazeup arose from a recurring issue across industries companies depending on multiple software tools that often complicated rather than simplified workflows. “Technology was supposed to reduce effort, not add to it,” he said. “Blazeup brings everything together, allowing people to focus on innovation instead of juggling systems.”

The venture is backed by Bridger Holdings LLC, founded by Jim Davidson, co-founder of Silver Lake Partners one of the world’s largest technology investment firms with over $110 billion in assets under management. Komitla said Bridger’s support would help Blazeup expand internationally while retaining its development base in India.

The launch strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s growing reputation as a technology destination, following Google’s proposed data centre in Visakhapatnam. For Komitla, it is also a personal milestone. “We want to prove that global innovation can start from anywhere even from a place like Nellore,” he said.