Blast in Fireworks Manufacturing Unit in AP: 18 Killed

Locals said that the sounds of the explosion were heard from about 5 km away. Dense smoke spread throughout the area due to the massive fire. The intensity of the noise caused cracks in the slab of a private school in a neighboring village.

Upon receiving the information, the fire department personnel are trying to douse the fire with the help of two fire engines. Eight people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

As per the latest reports, explosions are still ongoing at the fireworks factory. Dense smoke engulfed the surrounding villages due to the blast. Locals panicked after hearing the sounds of explosions. The fireworks manufacturing unit, with six sheds, is run by the family members of Adapa Nani and is located in the fields on the Pedapudi Road.

Further details are awaited..