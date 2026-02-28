 Top
Blast in Fireworks Manufacturing Unit in AP: 18 Killed

Andhra Pradesh
28 Feb 2026 3:38 PM IST

The explosion occurred at Suryasri Fireworks Center, located next to the Godavari Canal in the Vetlapalem

Blast in Fireworks Manufacturing Unit in AP: 18 Killed
A massive explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Samarlakota mandal of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A massive explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Samarlakota mandal of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh. The explosion occurred at Suryasri Fireworks Center, located next to the Godavari Canal in the Vetlapalem area of ​​the mandal, at around 2 pm on Saturday. It is learned that 18 people lost their lives in the incident.


