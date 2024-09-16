Blast in Amalapuram Injures 14, Inquiry Underway

Kakinada: A powerful explosion occurred on Monday at a house in the Ravulacheruvu area of Amalapuram, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, leaving 14 people injured. Among the victims, one is in critical condition. Initial reports from residents suggested a cylinder blast, but locals suspect a firecracker explosion was the cause.

Amalapuram DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad stated that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the blast was caused by a gas cylinder or fireworks, as conflicting accounts have been given by witnesses. Many of the injured remain in shock, unable to provide clear details about the incident. Some survivors claim the cylinder exploded, while others report hearing a sound consistent with firecrackers. The explosion destroyed a two-storied building.

The injured were rushed to Area Hospital in Amalapuram and KIMS Hospital, with one critically injured woman transferred to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada. The blast caused panic in the local community, further fueled by fears of firecracker explosions.

Local MLA Ayithabathula Ananda Rao, along with DSP Prasad, and other revenue and police officials, arrived at the scene to oversee rescue and relief efforts. The investigation continues.