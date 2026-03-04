Blast: CM Naidu Promises Houses for Victims

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the devastating firecracker factory explosion at Vetlapalem in Kakinada district that killed 26 persons.

The state Assembly observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims. Members collectively paid tributes to those who perished in the tragedy.

Addressing the members, Naidu said two critically injured persons succumbed to their injuries, taking the toll to 26. Six others continue to undergo treatment in hospitals. “The government stands firmly with every affected family in this hour of grief,” he stated.

The explosion occurred at Suryashree FireWorks, a unit that, the CM pointed out, was granted licence during the YSR Congress rule. Alleging large-scale rule violations, he said the factory had been manufacturing firecrackers far beyond the prescribed limits and stocking explosive materials in excess of permissible quantities.

Nearly 30 persons were working at the unit when the blast occurred.

“Driven by bulk orders, the management resorted to large-scale production and unsafe storage of gunpowder. This greed and negligence led to the catastrophe,” he said, vowing stringent action against those responsible.

Announcing an ex gratia of `20 lakh each to the families of the dead, the CM also assured the assembly that houses would be constructed for the families of the victims, in case they do not own a dwelling unit.

He also stated that the properties of those found guilty would be auctioned and the proceeds handed over to the bereaved families.

Naidu announced that the Peddapuram RDO, DSP, fire officer and labour officer were suspended for dereliction of their duties.

A high-level committee comprising the municipal administration principal secretary Suresh Kumar and IG Ramakrishna would probe the incident, he said.

Emphasising that even a minor lapse can trigger a major disaster, the CM said the government would enforce safety norms and introduce stronger preventive measures and policy reforms to ensure such tragedies do not recur.