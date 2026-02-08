Black Magic Material Found Outside Singanamala MLA’s Residence

ANANTAPUR: The throwing of material allegedly linked to black magic outside the residence of Singanamala MLA Bandaru Shravani at Aravind Nagar in Anantapur on Saturday attracted attention.

According to sources, two unidentified persons arrived in a Swift car and threw lemons and white mustard seeds in front of the gate of the MLA’s residence. When the MLA’s close aides noticed the act and attempted to catch the duo, they fled from the spot in the car.

The MLA’s aides informed the Two Town police, who verified CCTV footage in the area. Police reportedly found that the vehicle was registered in the name of a woman from Guntur. Teams have been formed to trace the unidentified persons and probe the incident.

Sources said the act was allegedly intended as a black magic ritual targeting the TDP MLA.

However, the MLA said she was not taking the incident seriously and remained focused on the development of the Singanamala constituency.