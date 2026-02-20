BJYM Protest Sparks Tension At Congress Office In Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Tension prevailed at the Congress party office in Anantapur on Friday evening after BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders staged a protest against Youth Congress cadres for allegedly attempting to disrupt the Global Summit in New Delhi.

The situation turned tense when protesters allegedly hurled tomatoes and eggs at the Congress office premises. They also reportedly burnt Congress flags, set fire to an effigy and tore down flex banners displayed at the office.

Police from the Two Town police station rushed to the spot and dispersed the BJYM leaders and cadres. A brief scuffle reportedly broke out between the protesters and the police during the dispersal.

The protest was organised by BJYM leaders in response to the demonstration staged by Youth Congress leaders at the AI Summit in New Delhi. BJYM leaders warned that protests would continue at Congress party offices across the state until the party expressed regret over the incident, which they claimed had tarnished the country’s image.

Meanwhile, Anantapur Congress leaders lodged a complaint at the Superintendent of Police’s office, demanding action against the BJYM leaders involved in the protest.