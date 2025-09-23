 Top
BJYM Organises Rally For A Drug-Free Society

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
23 Sept 2025 2:10 AM IST

The event, held under the Seva Parv programme to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw participation from students, youth, and party workers.

The run aimed to create awareness among the younger generation about the dangers of substance abuse and to encourage a healthy and responsible lifestyle.—DC Image

Kurnool: More than 1,000 students took part in the NaMo Yuva Run 75 organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Kurnool on Monday as part of its campaign for a drug-free society under the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative.

The event, held under the Seva Parv programme to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw participation from students, youth, and party workers. The run aimed to create awareness among the younger generation about the dangers of substance abuse and to encourage a healthy and responsible lifestyle.

Former Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh, BJP state spokesperson Dr Vinusha Reddy, and BJYM AP president Ch. Sunil Reddy flagged off the run. BJYM leaders added that the NaMo Yuva Run 75 was not only a fitness initiative but also a call for social change, symbolising the resolve of the younger generation to build a safer India.

