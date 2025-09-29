BJP’s Yamini Hits Back At Sharmila On Hindu Temples Row

Vijayawada:BJP state spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma has strongly condemned AP Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila’s remarks on Hindu temples amid the ongoing debate over temple constructions. Challenging Sharmila, Yamini said, “If 5,000 temples are not enough, we will build 50,000 temples. What is your concern, Sharmila?”

Referring to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s announcement that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will build 5,000 more Venkateswara temples in Dalit areas, she emphasised TTD’s role as a religious institution funded by devotees’ offerings, not government money. “Hindu temples do not receive government funds; the government collects taxes from temples via the endowment department,” she said.



Yamini highlighted TTD’s social services such as hospitals and schools, aiming to extend Lord Venkateswara’s blessings to all communities. She urged Sharmila to donate her assets to society if she truly cared about public welfare, instead of criticising Hindu temples.



Accusing Congress of dividing the country on religious lines and neglecting Dalits as mere vote banks, Yamini praised BJP and NDA governments for their inclusive development efforts. She also defended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that it works for societal harmony beyond caste and religion.