BJP Wants SEC To Withdraw Party Symbols Allotted to YSRC, Congress

Vijayawada: AP BJP’s disciplinary committee chairman Paka Satyanarayana has demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC) withdraw the party symbols – Fan of YSRC and Hand of Congress.

His strong retort came after the Congress party and the YSRC leaders expressed themselves against the presence of saffron colour near polling booths at the time of elections.

The leaders of the two opposition parties were taking part in a meeting of political parties that the State Election Commission had called on Wednesday.

Satyanarayana, representing the BJP at the meeting, took strong objection to YSRC and Congress leaders’ observation on the saffron colour. The BJP leader said, “Every man has a hand. Every polling booth has a fan. Would these be influencing the voters during the polls, as they represent party symbols,” Satyanarayana asked.

The BJP leader suggested that in MLC polls from graduates and teachers’ constituencies, teachers must be allowed to vote only in teacher MLC constituencies. “They must not be allowed to influence the result in MLC polls for graduates too,” he remarked.

Satyanarayana suggested that crosscheck of VVPATs after conduct of the election must be reduced from 50 per cent to 20 per cent, so that the final election result could be declared within two hours.

The BJP leader sought improved amenities at polling booths, especially for the aged and differently abled persons.