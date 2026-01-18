BJP to Host Deendayal National Conclave in Vijayawada from Jan. 23

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a two-day Ekathma Manav Darshan National Conclave at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on January 23 and January 24, revisiting the philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and its contemporary relevance.

Unveiling the poster for the conclave on Sunday, BJP AP president P.V.N. Madhav recalled that Vijayawada had hosted the original Ekathma Manav Darshan programme in 1965. He underlined that Deendayal’s concept of integrated and holistic thinking—linking the individual, society, nation and nature—offered enduring solutions to political, economic and social challenges. He noted that this Indian philosophical thought addresses universal aspirations, such as happiness and harmony, a message accepted globally.

Madhav recalled that key resolutions, including on Article 370, had roots in early Jana Sangh deliberations in Vijayawada. The conclave in Vijayawada will review the historic 1965 resolution in the context of modern challenges. Discussions will cover political and cultural perspectives, decentralised economic development, national security, India’s civilisational worldview, sustainable development goals, contemporary applications, and a future roadmap.

An exhibition organised on the occasion will highlight the contributions of leaders, such as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several union ministers and senior BJP leaders, including B. L. Santhosh, will attend the conclave. He maintained that participation in the conclave will be limited to specific delegates to ensure focused deliberations. Madhav announced that BJP national council members from Andhra Pradesh have filed a single set of nominations in the name of Nitin Nabin for the party president’s post.