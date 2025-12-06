BJP to Hold Atal–Modi Yatra in AP from December 11 to 25

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Friday unveiled the poster for the Atal Sankalp – Modi Siddhi Yatra, to be held across Andhra Pradesh from December 11 to 25 as part of the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The launch took place in Vijayawada in the presence of BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav, Union minister for state B. Srinivasa Varma, state general secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu and other party leaders.

Srinivasa Varma described Vajpayee as a statesman who upheld ethical politics and steered India onto a strong development path with projects like the Golden Quadrilateral. He noted Vajpayee’s bold decision on the Pokhran nuclear tests and said the Yatra would showcase his “nation-first” ideology to the youth.

Madhav said the centenary is being observed as Good Governance Day and recalled Vajpayee’s respect across political lines and his contributions to defence, diplomacy and infrastructure. The 14-day Yatra will begin on December 11 from Dharmavaram and cover all districts with participation from NDA leaders and citizens.

Photo captions: 6cnr06 to 08: Union minister for state Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav, spokesperson Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Nagothu Ramesh Naidu release the wall poster on Atal-Modi Suparipalana Yatra in Vijayawada on Saturday.