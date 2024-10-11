BJP suspends former Adoni MLA

Kurnool: Former Adoni MLA and BJP leader Prakash Jain has been suspended from the party after making public remarks against fellow party member and current MLA, Dr P.V. Parthasarathi. Jain, who served as an MLA in 1983 under the Telugu Desam Party, recently accused Parthasarathi of corruption and irregularities. Following this criticism, Jain announced his resignation from the BJP, although he reaffirmed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Concerned about its image, the BJP issued show-cause notices to Jain, which he failed to respond to. As a result, the party's state disciplinary committee, chaired by Satyanarayana, announced his suspension for violating party discipline.