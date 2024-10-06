 Top
BJP receives increased petitions on land disputes

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2024 8:20 PM GMT
BJP receives increased petitions on land disputes
Andhra Pradesh BJP has reported a surge in grievances related to land disputes and encroachments.(Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh BJP has reported a surge in grievances related to land disputes and encroachments. BJP leader Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju received these complaints during the ongoing 'Varadhi' program at the party head office on Saturday. Speaking about the situation, Raju noted that they have been receiving numerous complaints about land encroachments in various parts of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly involving YSR Congress leaders. He added that affected individuals are seeking relief from these disputes and encroachments.






