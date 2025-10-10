BJP Questions Jagan Over Not Developing New Medical Colleges

VIJAYAWADA: BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma criticised YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to complete the construction of 17 new government medical colleges during his rule. “Why are you making a hue and cry when the NDA coalition government is making efforts to make them functional for the benefit of students wanting to pursue medicine,” she asked.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the BJP leader said Jagan Mohan Reddy is claiming credit saying his government had allotted ₹8,480 crore.

Yet, for many colleges, land acquisition remained incomplete. Further, bribes had been collected from contractors for construction of medical colleges, she charged. Referring to AP High Court’s observation that there is wrong in taking up development of medical colleges under public-private-partnership, Yamini Sarma observed that the former CM is making a big issue out of nothing.

She wondered how YSR Congress leadership could justify its allegation that medical colleges are going to be privatised when the state government has the control on land, seats, and fees in running of the colleges.

The BJP leader congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successful completion of 24 years in public life and welcomed him to AP for taking part in the “Next Gen GST Reforms” rally on October 16.