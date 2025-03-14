BJP MP Raghunandan Rao raises concern over TTD’s handling of Telangana representatives' recommendations

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MP Raghunandan Rao has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), accusing it of discriminating against Telangana public representatives by disregarding their recommendation letters.

Speaking on the issue, Rao highlighted that during the era of united Andhra Pradesh, the TTD honoured recommendation letters from all 294 MLAs, ensuring equal access for devotees from across the state. However, he alleged that post-bifurcation, the TTD now prioritises only the recommendations from Andhra Pradesh representatives, sidelining those from Telangana.

Calling it a deeply distressing and unfair practice, Rao urged the TTD to reconsider its policy and ensure equal treatment for Telangana leaders and their recommendations. He emphasised that Tirumala is a sacred place for all Hindus, and no state should be given preferential treatment over another.

His remarks have sparked discussions among devotees and political circles, with many calling for clarity on the TTD’s approach toward handling requests from Telangana’s elected representatives.