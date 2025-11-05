BJP MLA Seeks CBI Probe Into Viveka’s Murder

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy made sensational allegations against former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Accusing the previous YSRC government of running what he termed an “unconstitutional Jagan Bharti regime,” the senior leader demanded that the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, former MP and uncle of the Chief Minister, be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial probe.

Adinarayana Reddy claimed that several individuals were involved in the case, but the investigation by the state police and Special Investigation Team (SIT) had stalled without delivering justice. He alleged that the probe lacked transparency and accused Jagan’s administration of attempting to suppress key facts.

The BJP legislator further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political career was “clouded by debts, allegations, and scandals,” and reiterated the demand for a comprehensive CBI investigation to uncover the full truth behind Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

Expressing confidence that justice would soon prevail, Adinarayana Reddy asserted that Jagan and several others would eventually face legal consequences once the case was properly investigated by central agencies.