BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas' U-Turn on Controversial Statement in APLA

Vijayawada: BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas on Saturday took a U-turn on Saturday by withdrawing his statement in the AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Friday that has sparked controversies.

Srinivas had alleged on Friday that former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had insulted film personalities, including mega star Chiranjeevi. However, on Saturday, he formally appealed to Deputy Speaker, K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to expunge these remarks from the official records of APLA, stating that his words had led to an unintended misunderstanding.

The BJP MLA, during his debate on Friday, had declared that when several film stars had gone to meet the then chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the latter had not shown due respect. Srinivas went on to charge that Jagan agreed to meet Chiranjeevi only after pressure.

This provoked Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna who was present in the assembly. Balakrishna backed the remarks of the BJP MLA while further dragging the name of Chiranjeevi into the controversy.

This led to the mega star issuing a statement denying Srinivas’ claims outright. Chiranjeevi made it clear that Jagan Mohan Reddy had received him with complete courtesy.

With the controversy spiralling, the BJP MLA informed the State Legislative Assembly that he is withdrawing his comments. “The words I used in the house have led to misinterpretations. I request the Speaker and Deputy Speaker to remove my comments from the records,” Srinivas said. He particularly wanted those lines removed from the records wherein he had mentioned that Jagan Mohan Reddy had insulted the actors.

When the BJP MLA made the request, Deputy Speaker Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, presiding over the proceedings, assured that the remarks will be struck off the records after consultation with the Speaker.

In the interim, Balakrishna’s comments have remained viral on the social media, sparking outrage among Chiranjeevi’s fans and YSRC ranks. Jana Sena members have exercised restraint in the controversy. JS legislators Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and Bolisetti Srinivas have welcomed Kamineni’s decision to withdraw his remarks.

Speaking at the Assembly media point, the Jana Sena MLAs said the coalition government is committed to development and people’s issues, not controversies.