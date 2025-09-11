BJP Lines Up Rituals Marking Vishwakarma Jayanti, Modi’s Birthday

Nellore:A grand Vishwakarma Jayanti and special homams will be performed under the auspices of the BJP at Uddandarayunipalem on September 17, coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rituals, to be conducted in the Prime Minister’s gotra name, are aimed at ensuring the swift and obstacle-free completion of the Amaravati capital city project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initially laid the foundation stone for the capital at Uddandarayunipalem on October 22, 2015. However, after the YSR Congress party assumed power in 2019, the project was put on hold. With the coalition government taking charge in 2024, construction activities have been revived.

As part of preparations, BJP leaders released a poster on Wednesday announcing the statewide Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations at the party’s Nellore district office. The event was held under the leadership of district president Shipareddy Vamsidhar Reddy.

The poster release was attended by BJP state secretary Mekala Hanumanth Rao, official spokesperson Thiruvuru Buchi Raju, state vice-president P. Surendra Reddy, state executive member Bharat Kumar, Karnati Anjaneya Reddy, Kamala, and senior leader Rajeswaramma, among others.