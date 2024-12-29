BJP leaders seek probe into alleged TTD irregularities

Vijayawada:A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, led by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, met Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday, seeking an inquiry into alleged fund misappropriation at TTD. They submitted a four-page complaint highlighting discrepancies in the Parakamani (donation counting), reportedly involving ₹100 crore, and irregularities in foreign currency donations.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy accused the previous government of mismanaging temple funds and cited a case involving an individual, Ravi Kumar, caught stealing from the Hundi. He alleged that higher officials diverted the issue instead of recovering the stolen amount.

The delegation demanded a judicial inquiry and alleged that a police officer pressured for an out-of-court settlement in the Lok Adalat, as per a TTD Vigilance Officer’s report. “We want the truth about this officer and the missing funds to emerge,” Reddy stated.

Fellow BJP leader Paturi Nagabhushanam emphasised the need to protect the temple’s assets, adding, “As a TTD board member, Bhanu Prakash Reddy has uncovered significant details of mismanagement.”

The delegation urged swift action to ensure transparency and accountability in TTD operations.