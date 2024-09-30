BJP Leaders Purify with Cow Urine Temples Visited by YSRC Leaders

Vijayawada:BJP leaders on Sunday performed purification rituals with cow urine in Hindu temples of Vijayawada, where YSR Congress leaders had performed special pujas in the wake of Tirumala Srivari Laddu controversy.

The saffron leaders reached the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Labbipet and cleansed the temple, apart from performing special pujas.



"This is a significant day for us, as we purify the temples with cow urine, symbolising a return to our Hindu values," stated BJP Kisan Morcha state president Chigurupati Kumar Swamy. Fellow leaders Adduri Sriram and Chaitanya Sharma accompanied Kumar Swamy.



They charged that YSRC had violated the religious sanctity of various temples by rehabilitating its leaders in various temple managements, including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.



Kumara Swamy said former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had even handed over power in Tirumala to persons of other faith, raising serious concerns among devotees.



The BJP leaders reaffirmed their party’s commitment to safeguarding Hindu traditions. They demanded strict punishment for those implicated in the ghee adulteration scandal.



“The sins committed by Jagan are surfacing one after another. Those responsible for adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of laddus must be prosecuted," Adduri Sriram emphasised.

