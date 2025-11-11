BJP Leader Sadineni Slams YSRC For ‘Misleading’ Public On Medical Colleges

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma criticised the opposition YSRC for “misleading” the public over the state government’s plans to develop medical colleges under the public–private partnership (PPP) model.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, she blamed former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to complete the construction of several proposed government medical colleges, yet attempting to claim credit for merely initiating them.

Reacting sharply to the YSRC’s call for protests against the PPP model, alleging “privatisation,” she said the party was spreading misinformation. PPP meant partnership and not privatisation, she clarified.

Yamini Sharma said that under the PPP model, of the 1,500 MBBS and 240 PG seats, half would remain under government control, and 70 per cent of beds would be reserved for ordinary patients. She added that the Centre would provide 80 per cent of the funding, ensuring no injustice to poor patients or students aspiring to study medicine.