BJP leader refutes graft charges against AP govt

Vijayawada: AP BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy criticised YSRCs chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders for targeting the NDA government in the state with allegations of corruption.



Speaking to the media at the party office, Reddy accused YSR Congress leaders of engaging in corrupt practices and undermining law and order. He questioned how they could blame their coalition government for corruption when they are implicated themselves. Reddy specifically condemned YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for allegedly orchestrating an attack on the TDP office and subsequently misleading the police regarding his whereabouts during the incident.



He further criticised the previous YSRC administration for leading the state into a debt trap, asserting that the NDA government is working to establish ‘Rama Rajyam’ in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy cautioned that the government would not tolerate any attempts to incite communal violence, as it focuses on comprehensive state development.



