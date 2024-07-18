BJP Demands Judicial Probe Into Jagananna Housing Scheme Irregularities

Tirupati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a judicial probe into the land acquisition process and implementation of Jagananna housing colonies in the undivided Chittoor district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, Tirupati BJP leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy said the investigation will reveal how YSRCP ministers, MLAs and district revenue officials have embezzled public funds in the implementation of the scheme.

He alleged that YSRC leaders had coerced farmers into selling their ancestral lands for as low as Rs 3 lakhs per acre. They sold back these lands to the government for Rs 30 lakh per acre," Naveen Reddy charged. He said posing as contractors, YSRC ministers and MLAs have looted Rs 100 crore of public money from the housing project in the undivided Chittoor district alone.

The BJP leader alleged that the quality of construction has been compromised, with substandard materials being used in building the colonies. "Many colonies remain incomplete, despite bills being claimed for finished work," he stated, accusing district revenue officials of colluding with YSRCP leaders in these irregularities.

Naveen Reddy demanded the suspension of collectors and joint collectors who allegedly assisted in these irregularities. "Once an investigation is ordered, many YSRCP ministers, MLAs, and district revenue officials will face serious consequences," he underlined.