BJP demands expedited investigation into fake votes in 2021 Tirupati LS by-election

TIRUPATI: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met with Tirupati district superintendent of police L. Subbarayudu on Wednesday, urging for a faster investigation into the case of fake votes registered during the 2021 Tirupati parliamentary byelection.

Led by BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, the delegation criticised the lack of action against those allegedly responsible for downloading 34,000 fake Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) from the Election Commission website. “We demand action against those involved in this incident. If there is any further delay or negligence in the investigation, we would approach the High Court for intervention,” said Srinivas.

The BJP leaders have submitted a letter to the SP, expressing concerns about FIR No. 15/2024, registered on January 7, 2024, at Tirupati East police station. The FIR alleges that unidentified individuals created duplicate EPICs by illegally downloading original EPICs in the 167-Tirupati Assembly segment in 2021. The case has been registered under Sections 417, 420, 409, 109 r/w 34 IPC, and 66-D, 66E, 66 r/w 43 ITA-2000-2008.

Srinivas noted that four police officials have been suspended for alleged lackadaisical investigation into complaints of irregularities in voter enrollment during the 2021 Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection. The suspended officers were the then East and West circle inspectors of Tirupati, B.V. Siva Prasad Reddy and Siva Prasad, sub-inspector A. Jayaswamulu and head constable K. Dwarakanatha Reddy. Alipiri circle inspector Devendra Kumar has been transferred to the VR.

The BJP leader also highlighted the suspension of high-ranking officials, including P.S. Girisha, former Annamayya district collector and the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) at the time of the byelection, and the then deputy commissioner of MCT, Chandramouleeswara Reddy. He raised concerns about potential political involvement, mentioning allegations against the then Tirupati City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and the then deputy mayor Abhinay Reddy.

The BJP spokesperson alleged misuse of login IDs and passwords by insiders, particularly the deputy commissioner of MCT, to facilitate the illegal creation of duplicate EPICs. He emphasised that the case has attracted nationwide attention due to reports of alleged bogus voters arriving in large numbers by buses during the byelection.

Srinivas stressed that the FIR was registered nearly two years after the byelection, only after directions from the Chief Election Commissioner. He called for a thorough probe into the involvement of the accused individuals and a technical investigation of potential suspects involved in creating duplicate EPICs.

The BJP delegation urged for a meticulous examination of all digital and IT-related evidence and the reopening and proper investigation of any unresolved complaints.