BJP Demands Devotee-Friendly Reforms at Tirumala

Tirupati:In a move to address longstanding concerns at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy from Tirupati has submitted a memorandum to endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy at Tirumala on Monday.

In his representation, Naveen Reddy emphasised the need to reinstate monthly darshan privileges for the local people, a practice discontinued by the previous administration. He also called for the end of the "Laghu" and "Maha Laghu" darshan categories, arguing that all devotees should have an equal opportunity for a fulfilling darshan experience inside the sanctum sanctorum.



The BJP leader suggested modifications to the SRIVANI Trust's special darshan ticket system, proposing that at least two devotees be allowed per ticket instead of the current single-person limitation. He also urged for more flexible payment options for TTD accommodations, including both cash and digital methods and advocated for regulated rental rates in all the Mutts at Tirumala.



The representation also included a plea to reconsider the recent decision limiting laddus to two per person for those unable to have darshan and increase the number to at least ten laddus. Naveen Reddy raised concerns about past incidents, calling for a CBI investigation into an alleged foreign currency theft case at the temple. He also highlighted safety issues, recommending the installation of iron fencing along the Alipiri Srivari Mettlu footpath to protect pilgrims from wild animals.



The BJP proposed abolishing the current reverse tendering process in TTD and reverting to the previous scheduled tender system, arguing that this change could potentially increase revenue for the temple. The BJP leader said the minister responded positively to the representation and assured him that he would review these matters with senior TTD officials.

