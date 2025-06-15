BJP Demands Cancellation of TDR Bonds in Kakinada

Kakinada: BJP leaders have asked the state government to cancel the TDR bonds worth Rs 500 crore issued by the erstwhile YSRC regime within the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.

According to sources, KMC had wanted to set up an electrical substation and a garbage unit. For this purpose, it decided to acquire 4.64 acres of land each from two land owners. The KMC issued nearly Rs 500-crore worth TDR bonds to the two land owners.

BJP leaders Gatti Satyanarayana and Duvvuri Subrahmanyam strongly objected to it and demanded cancellation of the bonds. They went on to lodge complaints with ACB, Vigilance, Director of Municipal Administration and other departments concerned.

Satyanarayana and Subrahmanyam said KMC lost nearly Rs 450 crores of revenue through the issuance of these TDR bonds. They demanded that present MLA Kondababu take the initiative for cancellation of these TDR bonds.

Jana Sena leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana said similarly, the erstwhile YSRC government had indulged in TDR bond scams in Visakhapatnam, Tanuku, Kakinada, Tirupati and other towns.

While appreciating the NDA coalition government for cancelling TDR bonds in Visakhapatnam, he asked the government to cancel all the irregularly issued TDR Bonds immediately in other towns and cities.

The JS leader demanded action against the officers involved in issuance of such TDR bonds. Otherwise, issuance of TDR bonds illegally will continue, he warned.