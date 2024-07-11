BJP condemns attack on Deccan Chronicle office in Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada: A day after TDP goons attacked the Deccan Chronicle’s office in Visakhapatnam office in Andhra Pradesh over its report related to privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the leaders of BJP and YSRCP condemned the attack.



BJP Kakinada Urban Convener, Gatti Satyanarayana, said the attacks on the media houses were not the culture of alliance parties and should not be encouraged. He said that people might ask for answers from media houses but attacks were not a solution.

Another BJP leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam also condemned the attack, describing the attack as vicious culture. He demanded that the police take action against those persons involved in the attack. Reacting to the attack on Deccan Chronicle office, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was a cowardly attack and an attempt to stifle the media.

In a tweet, he said, “I strongly condemn this cowardly attack on the office of @DeccanChronicle by people associated with @JaiTDP. This is yet another attempt to stifle media that doesn’t blindly tow the line of the TDP and always chooses to be unbiased. Democracy in Andhra Pradesh is being continuously violated under the new regime and the @Andhra Pradesh CM must take responsibility for this.”