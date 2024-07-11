BJP condemns attack on DC office

KAKINADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the attack on Deccan Chronicle office at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The BJP Kakinada Urban convener Gatti Satyanarayana said that attacks on the media houses are not the culture of the alliance parties and such culture should not be encouraged. He said that if the sentiments of a particular section are in trouble, they can ask for answers from the media houses, but the attacks are not a solution to the problems. The party senior leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam condemned the attack on the DC office. He termed the attacks as “vicious culture”. He said that the police should take action against such persons who created vandalism at the office. BJP senior leader Y.



Malakondaiah said that such attacks are not correct in democracy. He said that if the TD activists follow such wrongful acts, the image of the party can come down in future. He said that the TD high command should reprimand the agitators and take steps for this not to occur in the future.