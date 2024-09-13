BJP committed to developing Amaravati as AP capital: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: Rajahmundry Lok Sabha member and AP BJP unit chief D. Purandeswari reaffirmed the party's dedication to developing Amaravati as the state's capital.



At a meeting with teachers and intellectuals at the party's headquarters on Friday, Purandeswari highlighted the BJP-led NDA government's support for Amaravati's development. She noted that the government had previously allocated Rs 2,500 crore and approved a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing an Outer Ring Road at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore. Additionally, funding for internal roads in Amaravati was also secured.



Purandeswari emphasised that the central government remains focused on providing financial assistance to ensure Amaravati's growth as the state capital. Regarding the Visakha Railway Zone, she said that the central government is awaiting a suitable site proposal. A letter has been sent to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Purandeswari expressed optimism that the railway zone's development would begin once the site is finalised.



She also addressed concerns about the damage to the Polavaram project’s diaphragm wall, stating that the Centre plans to release Rs 990 crore for the project's construction. Purandeswari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the country’s current satisfaction to his leadership. She credited Modi with various achievements, including the abolition of Article 370, the end of Triple Talaq and reforms to the Waqf Board.

