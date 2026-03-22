BJP Chief Backs Kummari Community Revival

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav has promised to protect the honour and dignity of potters from the Kummari community and vowed to revive their way of life.

The BJP leader took part in a programme held here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the occupation of pottery was the first, and the Kummari community was also the first, and added that from such an occupation, several kinds of communities evolved over a period of time, quoting the Salivahana history.

He expressed concern about how several GOs issued for their benefit were ignored and called for efforts to protect the community's lifestyle.

Explaining the significance of soil, the BJP leader said that all spiritual values could be found in soil alone and observed that the Kummari community was no longer weak and that the BJP would stand by it to strengthen it. He called for inviting all Kummari associations at the state level and for making efforts to support their development.