BJP Celebrates Women’s Day, Honours Sanitation Workers

Andhra Pradesh
8 March 2026 8:13 PM IST

He also called upon men to take responsibility for ensuring the safety and dignity of women in society

Women working in the municipality were grandly honored at the International Women's Day celebrations organized under the aegis of the SC Morcha State Wing at the BJP state office. (Source: X)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated International Women’s Day at the party’s state office in Vijayawada on Sunday, with leaders highlighting the role of women in society and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising women’s empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, AP BJP president PVN Madhav said women play a vital role in society and often excel in several fields. He said the country has always respected women and provided them with rights and legal protections.

Madhav stressed that women are central to the well-being of families and communities, adding that respect for women is deeply rooted in Indian culture. He also noted that Indians refer to the nation as Bharat Mata, reflecting the cultural reverence for femininity.

Praising the initiatives of prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Union government has introduced several programmes aimed at expanding opportunities for women and strengthening their role in various sectors.

The programme was organised under the leadership of BJP SC Morcha state president Panthala Suresh.

As part of the celebrations, sanitation workers were felicitated and presented with sarees and mementoes by Madhav and Suresh in recognition of their service.

