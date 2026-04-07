BJP Celebrates 47th Foundation Day In Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The 47th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party was celebrated at the party’s district office in Tirupati on Sunday.

BJP state general secretary Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy hoisted the party flag and addressed the gathering, recalling that the party was founded on April 6, 1980, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He noted that the party, which began with just two seats, rose to form the government within 15 years, with Vajpayee taking oath as Prime Minister.

Sannareddy highlighted that the NDA, led by the BJP, is currently in power in several states and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government for India’s security and rapid economic growth.

District president Samanthi Srinivas said the party aims to hoist the BJP flag in every village and strengthen grassroots organisational activities. He added that plans are being prepared to ensure flag hoisting in all villages over the next six months.

Following the flag hoisting at the district office, party leaders and workers conducted a bike rally across 16 city wards, participating in flag hoisting programmes and urging workers to reinforce local-level party activities.