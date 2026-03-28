BJP Backs Amaravati As Permanent Capital

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has extended full support to the resolution declaring Amaravati as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

State minister for medical and health Satya Kumar Yadav, speaking in the Assembly on Saturday, said Amaravati represents unity beyond caste, religion and region. He also praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership in developing the capital.

He highlighted the Centre’s support for key infrastructure projects, including the 189-km Outer Ring Road and the Polavaram project, and noted that farmers had contributed around 33,000 acres for the capital.

Criticising the previous government, he said the three-capital proposal had disrupted Amaravati’s development. He reaffirmed that the BJP and its allies remain committed to building Amaravati as the state’s growth engine.

Nani terms Amaravati resolution ‘political drama’





Former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) has criticised the government’s move on Amaravati, calling the Assembly resolution a “political drama”.

Addressing the media, he questioned the need for a special Assembly session and Cabinet meeting, alleging inconsistencies in the government’s stand on the capital.

Nani said the YSR Congress supports Amaravati but opposed what he termed corruption, mismanagement and injustice to farmers. He called for transparency and balanced regional development.

He also alleged that the Legislative Council was bypassed, raising concerns over the process, and claimed the move could lead to further land acquisition while earlier commitments to farmers remain unfulfilled.

Raising concerns over finances, he questioned claims of Amaravati being a self-financed project, citing borrowings, project costs and tender processes. He warned that without inclusive planning, Amaravati could fail to meet its development goals.



