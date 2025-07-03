BIS Engages Steel Industry In Hindupur On Revised Standards

Anantapur: In an effort to modernise construction material standards, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently conducted a Manak Manthan session in Hindupur, Satya Sai district.

Organised by the BIS Vijayawada Branch Office, the discussion focused on revising IS 1786:2008, the national specification for ribbed steel bars used in structural concrete. BIS, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, plays a vital role in standardisation, hallmarking, and certification, all of which support consumer safety and economic growth.

The Manak Manthan session brought together around 35 stakeholders from the steel manufacturing sector in Andhra Pradesh. K. Sai Kaushik, Scientist and Joint Director of BIS, Vijayawada, highlighted the importance of robust industry participation in shaping quality norms. He introduced participants to Quality Control Orders (QCOs), updates on draft standards, and BIS’s expanding digital ecosystem, including e-BIS, Manak Online, the BIS CARE App, and Standards Watch.

The session also featured a detailed presentation by Nishikant Singh, Scientist and Joint Director of the Civil Engineering Department at BIS, New Delhi, who provided an overview of the Wide Circulation (WC) Draft.

Proposed amendments aim to align Indian standards with international best practices and technological progress. Notable revisions include the removal of higher grades above Fe 550 and the letter designations D and S, the introduction of additional testing protocols to improve the quality of TMT bars, and the inclusion of advanced manufacturing practices enabled by new technologies.

Attendees actively engaged with the proposals, offering valuable insights and practical feedback that will help shape the final standard. BIS reiterated its commitment to aligning Indian standards with global benchmarks while ensuring ease of implementation for domestic manufacturers.

This stakeholder-driven dialogue marks another step in BIS’s mission to uphold quality, safety, and innovation in India’s fast-evolving infrastructure sector.