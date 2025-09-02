Birthday Greetings To DCM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan was greeted on his 57th birthday on Tuesday by large numbers of his fans and political leaders.

The actor-turned politician received congratulatory messages from, among others, prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. The PM, in a message on his social media page, said the Jana Sena chief has won the hearts of countless people and is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh with his focus on good governance. “Wishing him a long and healthy life".

Naidu hailed Pawan Kalyan as "a friend" and a leader who consistently stood by the common man. "Birthday greetings to a friend and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan," Naidu wrote on his social media page, and described PK as a “man of sharp words.”

“Kalyan lives up to his word and has brought values into politics with a responsive heart,” he said, wishing him "to prosper for 100 years and scale many victorious peaks." Naidu also stressed that Kalyan’s cooperation in the state’s development was "unforgettable".

Education minister Nara Lokesh said, “The Power Star, who entertained fans on the silver screen, entered politics with public interest in mind and rose to become a people's star. He will go down for the people. He will win to make democracy win. Heartiest birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan, who admired and supported me more than his own brother.”

Roads minister BC Janardhan Reddy, agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Pawan’s brother and MLC K Nagababu and many others extended birthday wishes to the deputy CM.

They praised Kalyan as a leader who brought back the glory of the villages as the minister of Panchayat Raj and rural development in the alliance government.

Pawan Kalyan, in turn, thanked Modi for his greetings. "My heartfelt thanks to you, PM Narendra Modi ji, for your good wishes. Your Dharmic spirit and exemplary leadership skills inspire all of us to work towards the integrity and growth of our nation," Pawan posted on 'X'.