Birth Anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Celebrated in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Disha Students' Organisation (Disha) and Naujawan Bharat Sabha (NBS) commemorated the 117th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in Visakhapatnam. The event marked the conclusion of essay writing and elocution competitions conducted over the preceding ten days in various educational institutions across the city. Winners were honoured, and the revolutionary songs presented during the event were well received, with attendees from various schools and colleges.

Avinash, a central council member of Disha, portrayed Bhagat Singh as a thoughtful revolutionary, contrasting with the popular perception of him as merely an angry young man. He emphasised the profound impact of Bhagat Singh's approach in understanding contemporary challenges. Avinash outlined Disha's commitment to upholding his legacy by engaging students in the pursuit of creating a just society that ensures freedom for the majority of India's populace.

Sujan, representing NBS, highlighted Bhagat Singh's belief in the importance of student engagement in politics. "We are often told to study well, not bother about politics, and mind our own business. The problem, however, is that our business is always affected by the politics of our times. That is why students and youth need to understand what is happening around them and engage with politics."

AVN College principal Dr Simhadri Naidu, stressed the importance of remembering the legacies of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and highlighted the transformative power of experiential learning beyond the confines of the classroom.