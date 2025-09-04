Bird Hit Disrupts Air India Express Vijayawada–Bengaluru Flight

Vijayawada: An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was disrupted after a bird struck the wing during takeoff at Gannavaram Airport on Thursday morning.

The pilot safely brought the aircraft back to the runway around 8.25 a.m., ensuring the safety of all passengers on board. Following the incident, passengers were shifted to the airport lounge.

Airline staff said a decision on resuming the flight to Bengaluru would be taken after a thorough inspection of the aircraft.



