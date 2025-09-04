 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Bird Hit Disrupts Air India Express Vijayawada–Bengaluru Flight

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
4 Sept 2025 10:35 AM IST

The pilot safely brought the aircraft back to the runway around 8.25 a.m., ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.

Bird Hit Disrupts Air India Express Vijayawada–Bengaluru Flight
x
Air India Express flight

Vijayawada: An Air India Express flight from Vijayawada to Bengaluru was disrupted after a bird struck the wing during takeoff at Gannavaram Airport on Thursday morning.

The pilot safely brought the aircraft back to the runway around 8.25 a.m., ensuring the safety of all passengers on board. Following the incident, passengers were shifted to the airport lounge.

Airline staff said a decision on resuming the flight to Bengaluru would be taken after a thorough inspection of the aircraft.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vijayawada bengaluru 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X