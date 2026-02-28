Biomedical Waste Risks Must Be Curbed: Collector

NELLORE: Sumit Kumar, district collector of Chittoor, has called for stringent measures to minimise the risks posed by biomedical waste to public health and the environment.

Chairing a District-Level Monitoring Committee meeting at the video conference hall in the collectorate at Chittoor on Saturday, the collector stressed that biomedical waste generated from government hospitals, clinics and blood banks including blood and placental waste must be scientifically collected, segregated, transported and disposed of strictly in accordance with prescribed norms.

He directed officials to ensure mandatory segregation of waste into four colour-coded categories yellow, red, white (translucent) and blue and warned that violations would attract penalties. Hospital managements were instructed to take full responsibility for waste handling and submit compliance reports once every two months.

The collector further ordered that all biomedical waste generated in government hospitals be geo-tagged from the point of origin to final disposal. The District Medical and Health Department, Pollution Control Board, municipal authorities and other concerned departments were asked to closely monitor the process.

He also emphasised strict implementation of the barcode system and directed that there should be no delay in waste collection by Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBMWTF) agencies.

Officials including DRO G. Mohan Kumar, Pollution Control Board officer Rajasekhar, DMHO Dr Sudharani, municipal health officials and representatives from Apollo Hospital attended the meeting.