Biomedical Waste Must Be Disposed Scientifically: Prasanthi Reddy

NELLORE: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy on Friday stressed that cleanliness was as important as medical treatment and called for strict, scientific disposal of biomedical waste in hospitals.

Participating in the Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra programme, she joined a cleanliness awareness rally at Indukurpet along with students, health workers and local residents, and later inspected biomedical waste management practices at the Indukurpet Community Health Centre.

The MLA warned that improper disposal of used syringes, bandages and other medical waste could turn hospitals into sources of infection, posing serious risks to patients and healthcare staff. She emphasised the need for strict adherence to colour-coded segregation of waste using yellow, red, blue and white bins, along with regular training for hospital personnel.

“Treatment cures disease, but cleanliness prevents it,” she said, urging doctors, nurses and sanitation workers to work collectively towards the Swachh Andhra goal. She also called for maintaining hospital premises free of stagnant water and garbage with the cooperation of the public.

Prasanthi Reddy recalled that medical equipment worth ₹50 lakh had been provided to the Indukurpet CHC through donor support and assured continued efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the area.