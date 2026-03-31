Bill on Legal Status of Amaravati Capital to Be Introduced in Parliament Tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha tomorrow to officially recognise Amaravati as the sole capital of the state.

This move comes after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution on March 28, giving legal backing to the TDP-led NDA government’s position on maintaining a single capital at Amaravati.

The bill aims to formalise the state government’s stand and secure Amaravati’s status under law.