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Bill on Legal Status of Amaravati Capital to Be Introduced in Parliament Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh
31 March 2026 2:29 PM IST

Centre to table AP Reorganisation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha; likely to be passed in both Houses soon.

Bill on Legal Status of Amaravati Capital to Be Introduced in Parliament Tomorrow
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Ongoing works at Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha tomorrow to officially recognise Amaravati as the sole capital of the state.

This move comes after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution on March 28, giving legal backing to the TDP-led NDA government’s position on maintaining a single capital at Amaravati.

The bill aims to formalise the state government’s stand and secure Amaravati’s status under law.

Amaravati andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
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