Bill Gates Pats AP Govt's RTGS Services

Hyderabad: Real Time Governance Society of Andhra Pradesh Government won the appreciation from Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates. The Global Technology giant visited RTGS centre at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat here today.

During hour-long stay at RTGS center, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu gave a detailed presentation on functioning of RTGS in rendering civic services by using data lake, AWARE 2.0, Whatsapp governance, Sanjeevani health project and Amaravati capital development. Bill Gates evinced keen interest and asked the Chief Minister for details on some subjects.

When the Chief Minister explained on collecting public satisfaction levels on government services through RTGS, Bill Gates appreciated the system and asked for the steps being taken to protect the land records of people. The Chief Minister said that the government using blockchain technology and QR code to prevent tampering of land records.

Bill Gates also enquired about the implementation of Sanjeevani health project being implemented in Kuppam constituency with the support of Gates Foundation. When Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government maintaining health record of all people using AI, Bill Gates appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister and opined that diagnostic services should be made available for poor at low price.

Bill Gates also enquired about the Amaravati capital development, for which the Chief Minister said that Amaravati will be developed as green and blue city.

In a separate meeting with ministers and officials with Bill Gates, the Chief Minister said that the visit of Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates to Andhra Pradesh will pave way for further digital revolution. Recollecting his (CM) first meeting with Bill Gates during 1997 as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and convincing him (Bill Gates) to set up Microsoft in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that from that time IT sector witnessed rapid growth in Hyderabad. He said that Andhra Pradesh has abundant natural resources and the state government now focusing on wealth creation. He said the Swarnandhra vision 2047 will become a reality with the cooperation of Gates foundation.

During interaction with ministers and officials, Bill Gates appreciating vision of Chandrababu Naidu said that the Chief Minister is ahead in thinking amongst global leaders. He said Indian is ahead in digital revolution and both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister are playing key role in digital revolution.

He said that Gates Foundation giving priority for health sector and taken up majority of health projects. He stressed the need for rendering health services to all. He appreciated the Sanjeevani health project being implemented with Gates Foundation in Kuppam. He said AI will be more useful in bringing reforms in education sector. He appreciated the efforts of AP government in introducing technology in agricultural sector for the benefit of farmers.

He opined that even in developed countries technology is not being used for agricultural sector, whereas Andhra Pradesh is ahead in using technology in agriculture. He also praised the Disaster management services using technology to prevent loss of life and property during natural calamities.

Recollecting his association with Chandrababu Naidu, Bill Gates described Chandrababu Naidu as his good old friend. He said when he (Bill Gates) is trying to explain the world on digital governance, Chandrababu Naidu implemented it.

Replying to a question of ministers, Bill Gates said that as Chandrababu Naidu promoted IT, majority of IT experts came from Hyderabad and Microsoft has majority of experts from Telugu states.