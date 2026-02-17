Bill Gates Lauds PM Modi, CM Naidu for Digital Revolution

Vijayawada: Microsoft co-founder and Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for playing a “crucial role” in the digital revolution of India.

In an interaction with Naidu, ministers and secretaries at the state Secretariat on Monday, Bill Gates said India had a strong foundation in the digital revolution and it was witnessing innovations and fast decisions to ensure rapid progress.

He appreciated the Sanjeevini project being taken up with support from the Gates Foundation, at Kuppam in Chittoor district, and enquired about the kind of healthcare services that were being provided after diagnosing the health issues of the people.

Gates also appreciated the offer of Sanjeevini digital health cards to the people to enable them change their lifestyles and food habits through appropriate advice at the right time.

The visiting dignitary praised the practice of providing healthcare services to the people with the help of AI. He enquired about the plan to provide extensive health care services in future with the help of Bharat Biodesign.

Referring to the need for pregnant women to undergo a series of tests like ultrasound and scanning, causing them more financial burden, Gates said it would be good if the diagnostic services were available at affordable cost, which would be a major relief to pregnant women.

On development of the capital city, Gates was impressed by the plan having 30 per cent of water bodies and the development of greenery and described the ongoing pace of works as ‘great.’

Bill Gates lauded the use of technology by the disaster management services to prevent loss of life and property during times of natural calamities.

He complimented Naidu for his efforts to implement digital governance when “I am trying to explain to the world about it.”