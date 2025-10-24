Biker’s Mother Devastated After Learning of Son’s Death in Bus Mishap

Kurnool: Mother of the 21-year-old Sivasankar, who lost his life in the bus mishap, got devastated when officials informed her about her son’s death at the Government General Hospital (GGH). Sivasankar had been working until 7 p.m. on Thursday. He informed his mother Yashoda, a granite labourer, that he will be returning soon and left on his motorbike. Around 8 pm, as Sivasankar had not reached home, Yashoda called her son asking about his whereabouts and dinner plan. Sivasankar reassured her that he would return home by 9 pm or 9:30 pm. However, when still Sivasankar did not reach home, Yoshada tried to contact him but failed. Later, she received a call from police, who asked her to reach the Kurnool General Hospital. She broke down uncontrollably on learning about his death. “I waited for him to reach home for dinner. I had been looking for a bride for him as he had crossed the age of 20,” she wailed.