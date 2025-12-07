Bikers Attack Driver And Conductor Following Argument

Nellore: A private local bus driver and conductor were injured in a blade attack by two unidentified bikers in Nellore city on Sunday, following an argument over blocking the bus’s path.

Santhapeta CI Y.V. Somaiah said the altercation escalated when the bus driver got down and snatched the bike keys. The assailants then chased the bus and attacked both staff members with blades, causing severe bleeding injuries, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Locals alerted emergency services and the injured were shifted to the government hospital in a 108 ambulance.

The victims were identified as SD Manzoor, 35, a driver from Gandhinagar in Nellore, and Shaik Salam, 58, a conductor from Gangapatnam in Indukurpet mandal. Both are undergoing treatment but are out of danger, according to the CI.

Santhapeta (3 Town) police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the attackers. CI Somaiah said the accused would be arrested soon.